HPV Vaccination Is Cancer Prevention
Preventing cancer? That’s a dream as big as Texas. Help your child achieve their dreams by helping them prevent HPV cancers. The HPV vaccine helps prevent 6 types of cancer. Parents can protect their child by getting them vaccinated at age 11 or 12. It all begins by asking for this safe and effective vaccine at their next doctor’s appointment.
What you need to know about HPV vaccination
HPV infection is very common
About 80 million people are currently infected with HPV in the United States. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but some persist and cause cancer. There is no way to know if an HPV infection will lead to cancer.
The HPV vaccine is safe and effective
HPV vaccination has decreased the number of infections and HPV precancers in young people since it was introduced.
Age does matter
HPV vaccination works best at age 11 or 12. Waiting until age 15 or older to start the HPV vaccine series will mean an extra shot and possibly less-effective cancer prevention.
Texas’ vaccination rate is surprisingly low. Only 39 percent of kids receive the vaccine. Texas ranks 44th out of 50 states for HPV vaccine rates among children ages 13 to 17.
Where to get the HPV vaccine & how to pay for it
Parents can ask for the HPV vaccine at their child’s next doctor’s appointment or call 2-1-1 Texas to find a health care provider.
Insurance plans will probably cover the HPV vaccine cost if it is given according to national guidelines. But check with your insurance plan to be sure. The HPV vaccine is available to all uninsured or underinsured boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18 through the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program.
This program covers vaccine costs for children and teens who don’t have insurance. The TVFC program provides free vaccines to children and teens younger than 19 years of age, who are either Medicaid-eligible, American Indian or Alaska Native, or uninsured
