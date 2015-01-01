Parents can ask for the HPV vaccine at their child’s next doctor’s appointment or call 2-1-1 Texas to find a health care provider.

Insurance plans will probably cover the HPV vaccine cost if it is given according to national guidelines. But check with your insurance plan to be sure. The HPV vaccine is available to all uninsured or underinsured boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18 through the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program.

This program covers vaccine costs for children and teens who don’t have insurance. The TVFC program provides free vaccines to children and teens younger than 19 years of age, who are either Medicaid-eligible, American Indian or Alaska Native, or uninsured