Road To Recovery

Get a ride to cancer treatment

Every day thousands of cancer patients need a ride to treatment, but some may not have a way to get there. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

How does the program work?

Depending on your individual needs and what’s available in your area, we will:

Coordinate a ride with an American Cancer Society volunteer driver

Coordinate a ride with a local organization that has partnered with us to provide transportation

Refer you to a local resource you can contact for help

Am I eligible?

Patients must be traveling to a cancer-related medical appointment.

Other eligibility requirements may apply. For example, a caregiver may need to accompany a patient who cannot walk without help, or is under age 18. Contact us to find out what is available in your area, and what the specific requirements are.

It can take several business days to coordinate your ride, so please call us at 1-800-227-2345 well in advance of your appointment date.