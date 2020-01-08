Key Statistics for Breast Cancer in Men

The American Cancer Society estimates for breast cancer in men in the United States for 2020 are:

About 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed

About 520 men will die from breast cancer

Breast cancer is about 100 times less common among white men than among white women. It is about 70 times less common among Black men than Black women . As in Black women, Black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis (outlook). For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833 .

